ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects arrested for discharging guns in Glendale

Jun 19, 2024, 3:00 PM

Glendale Police identified the suspects as Ricardo Jaime Moreno, left, and Jesus Humberto Beltran A...

Glendale Police identified the suspects as Ricardo Jaime Moreno, left, and Jesus Humberto Beltran Angulo, right. (Glendale Police Department photos/via X)

(Glendale Police Department photos/via X)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after discharging guns in Glendale, according to a new video authorities released on Wednesday.

Glendale Police identified the suspects as Ricardo Jaime Moreno and Jesus Humberto Beltran Angulo. They had allegedly been shooting guns in a neighborhood in the West Valley city.

Angulo allegedly told police he had a pistol on his hip, while Moreno dug in his car and said he had a gun, according to recently released body cam footage.

The incident took place on May 19, according to the date on the body cam footage.

“Our first responding officer did a phenomenal job and safely took two men into custody for recklessly discharging firearms,” Glendale Police announced.

Police later found several ammunition casings were found in a front lawn in the neighborhood, Glendale Police said.

“Your safety doesn’t sleep and neither does our commitment,” Glendale Police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

2 suspects arrested for discharging guns in Glendale