PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after discharging guns in Glendale, according to a new video authorities released on Wednesday.

Glendale Police identified the suspects as Ricardo Jaime Moreno and Jesus Humberto Beltran Angulo. They had allegedly been shooting guns in a neighborhood in the West Valley city.

Angulo allegedly told police he had a pistol on his hip, while Moreno dug in his car and said he had a gun, according to recently released body cam footage.

The incident took place on May 19, according to the date on the body cam footage.

“Our first responding officer did a phenomenal job and safely took two men into custody for recklessly discharging firearms,” Glendale Police announced.

Police later found several ammunition casings were found in a front lawn in the neighborhood, Glendale Police said.

“Your safety doesn’t sleep and neither does our commitment,” Glendale Police said.

