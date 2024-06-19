2 suspects arrested for discharging guns in Glendale
Jun 19, 2024, 3:00 PM
(Glendale Police Department photos/via X)
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after discharging guns in Glendale, according to a new video authorities released on Wednesday.
Glendale Police identified the suspects as Ricardo Jaime Moreno and Jesus Humberto Beltran Angulo. They had allegedly been shooting guns in a neighborhood in the West Valley city.
Angulo allegedly told police he had a pistol on his hip, while Moreno dug in his car and said he had a gun, according to recently released body cam footage.
The incident took place on May 19, according to the date on the body cam footage.
“Our first responding officer did a phenomenal job and safely took two men into custody for recklessly discharging firearms,” Glendale Police announced.
Police later found several ammunition casings were found in a front lawn in the neighborhood, Glendale Police said.
“Your safety doesn’t sleep and neither does our commitment,” Glendale Police said.
