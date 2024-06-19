Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction worker in Surprise hospitalized after likely heat-related collapse

Jun 19, 2024, 1:10 PM

Surprise firefighter rescued a construction worker from a roof...

A man collapsed while working on the roof of a warehouse that is under construction, authorities said. (Surprise Fire Department photo)

(Surprise Fire Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Firefighters in Surprise rescued a construction worker from a roof on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man had been working on a large warehouse that is currently under construction, according to the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

Coworkers made the 911 call that brought firefighters to the area of 132nd and Peoria avenues. They said the man collapsed while applying roof coating materials to the large warehouse’s roof, authorities said.

Rescuing the victim was tricky.

RELATED STORIES

The only interior access was through a narrow shaft, so the rescue team accessed the roof by ascending the ladder. They loaded the man into a rescue basket. Then, they affixed the ladder bucket before lowering him to the ground so he could go into an ambulance.

Paramedics treated the victim with cold IV fluids and cold packs, Surprise Fire said.

The man was later brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Center helps people with autism find jobs with business experience...

Serena O'Sullivan

New business center in Phoenix helps students, adults with autism learn job skills

Diana Diaz-Harrison with Arizona Autism Charter Schools said the business programs at a new center will help people with autism find jobs.

2 hours ago

A kitten named "Taylor Swift" was one of the 7,200 pets who received care at the Arizona Humane Soc...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society cares for 7,200 animals in first 100 days at new campus

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is celebrating its first 100 days at its new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Eastbound Interstate 10 will close this weekend between SR 51 and US 60, ADOT says. (Google Maps sc...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 to close between SR 51 and US 60 for weekend traffic shift

Drivers should plan around a weekendlong closure of Interstate 10's eastbound lanes between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 beginning Friday.

2 hours ago

annual wildlife photo contest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Winner of new photo contest will see their work on cover of Arizona wildlife magazine

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for its 18th annual wildlife photo contest through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

2 hours ago

Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865 in Galves...

KTAR.com

Race relations expert says ‘every American’ should celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day of celebrating for "every American, white, black or otherwise," race relations expert Daryl Davis said Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Scottsdale-based chipmaker onsemi is planning a large investment into a Czech Republic facility. (o...

Associated Press

Scottsdale-based chipmaker Onsemi to invest up to $2 billion in Czech Republic facility

The U.S. chipmaker onsemi is planning a multi-year investment of up $2 billion in its production facility in the Czech Republic.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Construction worker in Surprise hospitalized after likely heat-related collapse