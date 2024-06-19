Surprise firefighter rescued a construction worker from a roof...

PHOENIX — Firefighters in Surprise rescued a construction worker from a roof on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man had been working on a large warehouse that is currently under construction, according to the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

Coworkers made the 911 call that brought firefighters to the area of 132nd and Peoria avenues. They said the man collapsed while applying roof coating materials to the large warehouse’s roof, authorities said.

Rescuing the victim was tricky.

The only interior access was through a narrow shaft, so the rescue team accessed the roof by ascending the ladder. They loaded the man into a rescue basket. Then, they affixed the ladder bucket before lowering him to the ground so he could go into an ambulance.

Paramedics treated the victim with cold IV fluids and cold packs, Surprise Fire said.

The man was later brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.