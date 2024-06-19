Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Phoenix teens arrested after causing explosion outside front door of Mesa home, police say

Jun 19, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Damaging a Mesa home with firework lands teens in jail, police say Phoenix teen adults accused of starting explosion in Mesa Mesa residence burned by explosion of large firework on Monday June 17, 2024 explosion damages exterior of Mesa residence police say The explosion of the large firework caused extensive damage to the exterior of the residence, police said. (Mesa Police Department photo) The explosion of the large firework caused extensive damage to the exterior of the residence, police said. (Mesa Police Department photo)

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix teens accused of damaging a Mesa home earlier this week have been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Daniel Traynor, 18, and Eliyzar Frias, 19, lit up a firework outside the front door on Monday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

They caused “extensive damage” to the exterior of the residence, which is in the area of Guadalupe Road and State Route 87, police said.

Frias drove Traynor to the residence, where Traynor set off the large firework on the front yard of the residence with a portable flame device, court documents said.

Traynor then allegedly threw the firework into the entryway of the Mesa home.

Suspected accused of damaging a Mesa home, hurting one of the residents

Two residents were in the home at the time. One of them got an alert from his front door camera saying someone was outside.

RELATED STORIES

“As he approached the door, he heard a loud bang, causing the glass of his front door to shatter,” according to a news release from Mesa Police.

Court documents shared with media outlets said the shattered glass from the explosion of the firework “rained down” on him, causing him to bleed.

The victim later told police he thought he had been shot, court documents said.

After the explosion, Traynor ran back to the car and Frias drove them away at a “high rate of speed,” court documents said.

Police later found nine large fireworks in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Frias and Traynor later turned themselves in, court documents said.

Authorities booked the two on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage and committing arson on an occupied structure.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Center helps people with autism find jobs with business experience...

Serena O'Sullivan

New business center in Phoenix helps students, adults with autism learn job skills

Diana Diaz-Harrison with Arizona Autism Charter Schools said the business programs at a new center will help people with autism find jobs.

2 hours ago

A kitten named "Taylor Swift" was one of the 7,200 pets who received care at the Arizona Humane Soc...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society cares for 7,200 animals in first 100 days at new campus

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is celebrating its first 100 days at its new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Eastbound Interstate 10 will close this weekend between SR 51 and US 60, ADOT says. (Google Maps sc...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 to close between SR 51 and US 60 for weekend traffic shift

Drivers should plan around a weekendlong closure of Interstate 10's eastbound lanes between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 beginning Friday.

2 hours ago

annual wildlife photo contest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Winner of new photo contest will see their work on cover of Arizona wildlife magazine

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for its 18th annual wildlife photo contest through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

3 hours ago

Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865 in Galves...

KTAR.com

Race relations expert says ‘every American’ should celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day of celebrating for "every American, white, black or otherwise," race relations expert Daryl Davis said Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Scottsdale-based chipmaker onsemi is planning a large investment into a Czech Republic facility. (o...

Associated Press

Scottsdale-based chipmaker Onsemi to invest up to $2 billion in Czech Republic facility

The U.S. chipmaker onsemi is planning a multi-year investment of up $2 billion in its production facility in the Czech Republic.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

2 Phoenix teens arrested after causing explosion outside front door of Mesa home, police say