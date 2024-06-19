PHOENIX — Two Phoenix teens accused of damaging a Mesa home earlier this week have been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Daniel Traynor, 18, and Eliyzar Frias, 19, lit up a firework outside the front door on Monday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

They caused “extensive damage” to the exterior of the residence, which is in the area of Guadalupe Road and State Route 87, police said.

Frias drove Traynor to the residence, where Traynor set off the large firework on the front yard of the residence with a portable flame device, court documents said.

Traynor then allegedly threw the firework into the entryway of the Mesa home.

Suspected accused of damaging a Mesa home, hurting one of the residents

Two residents were in the home at the time. One of them got an alert from his front door camera saying someone was outside.

“As he approached the door, he heard a loud bang, causing the glass of his front door to shatter,” according to a news release from Mesa Police.

Court documents shared with media outlets said the shattered glass from the explosion of the firework “rained down” on him, causing him to bleed.

The victim later told police he thought he had been shot, court documents said.

After the explosion, Traynor ran back to the car and Frias drove them away at a “high rate of speed,” court documents said.

Police later found nine large fireworks in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Frias and Traynor later turned themselves in, court documents said.

Authorities booked the two on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage and committing arson on an occupied structure.

