PHOENIX — Photographers who want to show off their passion for Arizona’s wildlife have the chance to see their photo on the cover of a popular nature magazine.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced on Wednesday it is now accepting entries for its annual wildlife photo contest.

The 18th annual contest will accept photos through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

After sifting through the submissions, it will announce the best wildlife photo on Nov. 1.

Officials will pick a “best in show” winner, whose photo will be on the cover of the Nov.-Dec. 2024 issue of Arizona Wildlife View.

The best in show and 11 first-place winners will be featured in the 2025 Arizona Wildlife Views calendar.

How to join the annual wildlife photo contest

Photographers can use this online form to submit their photos of Arizona’s lush wildlife.

Each contestant can submit a maximum of three photographs. They’ll have to submit the photos as separate submissions through the form.

Before submitting a picture to the annual wildlife photo contest, read the official rules. Otherwise, your dazzling photo might be rejected.

Photographers must portray Arizona wildlife native to and found in Arizona. Additionally, photographers can only submit photos they took within the state of Arizona.

For example, say a photographer is chasing a javelina for that perfect shot. If the piggy runs over into California, the photo will be disqualified.

Need some inspiration for your photos? Arizona Highways shared the winners of the 2023 contest online.

