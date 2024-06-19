PHOENIX — A debris fire engulfed a mobile home and sent a large plume of smoke over south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire near 10th Street and Southern Avenue around 11 a.m. and found a large debris field with wooden sheds and construction equipment ablaze, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters are on scene a large debris fire, threatening a mobile home park located near 10th St and Vineyard. It appears various pieces of construction equipment and sheds are currently providing fuel for this fire. pic.twitter.com/QZ7RrH61Xn — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 19, 2024

Crews gained control of the blaze and were working to extinguish hotspots at 12:45 p.m., the department added.

Several other structures were threatened but ultimately were saved.

Brush and palm trees in the area were destroyed by the fire.

No other information was available.

