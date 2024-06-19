Close
Debris fire destroys mobile home, sends large plume of smoke over south Phoenix

Jun 19, 2024, 12:54 PM

A debris fire engulfed a mobile home and sent a large plume of smoke over south Phoenix on June 19,...

A debris fire engulfed a mobile home and sent a large plume of smoke over south Phoenix on June 19, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A debris fire engulfed a mobile home and sent a large plume of smoke over south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire near 10th Street and Southern Avenue around 11 a.m. and found a large debris field with wooden sheds and construction equipment ablaze, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews gained control of the blaze and were working to extinguish hotspots at 12:45 p.m., the department added.

Several other structures were threatened but ultimately were saved.

Brush and palm trees in the area were destroyed by the fire.

No other information was available.

