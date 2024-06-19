Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert report shows teens questioned becoming ‘official gang’, bragged about assaults in 2022

Jun 19, 2024, 10:00 AM

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accus...

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accused of being involved in the assault. (Gilbert Police Photo)

(Gilbert Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ABC15 ARIZONA


GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 has obtained a new police report connected to a teen violence case in Gilbert.

The attack happened in December 2022 at the In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert. Connor Jarnagan was injured in an assault that police said involved brass knuckles. Two teenagers were later arrested, and one of them has since been charged in multiple teen violence cases.

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the suspects accused of being involved in the assault. Those messages allegedly show teens not only bragging about the assault but also questioning whether they should become an “official gang.”

According to the report, someone even suggested going on a “cop killing spree.” The messages also included one person referencing being involved in more than 30 assaults.

After reading the police report, ABC15 asked Gilbert police what action they took in early 2023 when those messages were discovered.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Center helps people with autism find jobs with business experience...

Serena O'Sullivan

New business center in Phoenix helps students, adults with autism learn job skills

Diana Diaz-Harrison with Arizona Autism Charter Schools said the business programs at a new center will help people with autism find jobs.

3 hours ago

A kitten named "Taylor Swift" was one of the 7,200 pets who received care at the Arizona Humane Soc...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society cares for 7,200 animals in first 100 days at new campus

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is celebrating its first 100 days at its new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Eastbound Interstate 10 will close this weekend between SR 51 and US 60, ADOT says. (Google Maps sc...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 to close between SR 51 and US 60 for weekend traffic shift

Drivers should plan around a weekendlong closure of Interstate 10's eastbound lanes between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 beginning Friday.

3 hours ago

annual wildlife photo contest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Winner of new photo contest will see their work on cover of Arizona wildlife magazine

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for its 18th annual wildlife photo contest through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

3 hours ago

Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865 in Galves...

KTAR.com

Race relations expert says ‘every American’ should celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day of celebrating for "every American, white, black or otherwise," race relations expert Daryl Davis said Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Scottsdale-based chipmaker onsemi is planning a large investment into a Czech Republic facility. (o...

Associated Press

Scottsdale-based chipmaker Onsemi to invest up to $2 billion in Czech Republic facility

The U.S. chipmaker onsemi is planning a multi-year investment of up $2 billion in its production facility in the Czech Republic.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Gilbert report shows teens questioned becoming ‘official gang’, bragged about assaults in 2022