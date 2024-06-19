GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 has obtained a new police report connected to a teen violence case in Gilbert.

The attack happened in December 2022 at the In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert. Connor Jarnagan was injured in an assault that police said involved brass knuckles. Two teenagers were later arrested, and one of them has since been charged in multiple teen violence cases.

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the suspects accused of being involved in the assault. Those messages allegedly show teens not only bragging about the assault but also questioning whether they should become an “official gang.”

According to the report, someone even suggested going on a “cop killing spree.” The messages also included one person referencing being involved in more than 30 assaults.

After reading the police report, ABC15 asked Gilbert police what action they took in early 2023 when those messages were discovered.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

