Two people are dead after East Valley collision, according to police...

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Chandler on Tuesday night, police said.

The crash took place near Price Road and Armstrong Place, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The two people who died were the drivers and sole occupants of their vehicles, police said.

Chandler PD advised drivers to expect street closures in the area as detectives and a forensic team with the vehicular crimes unit investigate the scene for the next several hours.

“Right now it’s too early to determine if speed, impairment or other factors resulted in the collision,” police spokesperson Sonu Wasu told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday. “We’ll provide updates when we can in the form of a press release.”

No further details were released.

