PHOENIX — An excessive heat warning will be in effect Thursday in Phoenix with the high temperature forecast to rise above 110 degrees.

The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. as Phoenix is expected to see a high of 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the warning only scheduled to last for a few hours Thursday, highs are expected to hover around 110 degrees through the weekend.

When was the last Phoenix excessive heat warning?

It’s been less than a week since Phoenix has been under an excessive heat warning.

Temperatures warm well above normal on Thursday with lower desert communities in south-central Arizona seeing afternoon high temperatures in the 105-114° range. Remember to drink plenty of water and try to limit your outdoor activity, especially from 10 am to 6 pm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/VSP8O7BQsg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 19, 2024

The last one ended Sunday night after it started the previous Tuesday and was extended from its original expiration date of Thursday.

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions. Heat watches and warnings are based on a variety of factors, not just temperature, and the standards can differ by location.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Will it rain in Phoenix this week?

Monsoon season officially started Sunday and Phoenix has a slight chance of seeing storms later this week and into the weekend.

In addition to the Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday, moisture will move into the region bringing isolated/scattered t-storm chances to the area. Better chances remain in the higher terrain to the E of Phoenix. Additional storm chances are possible into early next week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/PGN3edEg9g — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 19, 2024

Rain chances begin Thursday night and will remain between 20% and 30% through Sunday evening, according to NWS.

May 15 was the last time rain was recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings.

Last year’s monsoon was the driest on record in Phoenix, with the first rainfall of the season not coming until Aug. 17 and a final total of just .15 inches.

