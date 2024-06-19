PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council recently approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (EMPACT-SPC) to provide $50,000 in both opioid treatment and prevention services.

The Recovery Café will offer support groups, social connection, computer access and other services within its peer-recovery center model.

This organization will support recovery coaching sessions, recovery circles and educational opportunities through the School for Recovery for 200 Chandler residents with the funds awarded to it by the city.

EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center will support 625 Chandler youth by using “Two Good for Drugs” and “Operation Prevention,” two nationally recognized, evidenced-based prevention curricula.

Both programs will be delivered in Chandler schools and include educational components for parents.

Funding for these agreements is from Chandler’s share of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement (One Arizona Agreement). Arizona will receive an estimated $542 million over 18 years.

