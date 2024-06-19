Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler approves partnerships with nonprofits for opioid treatment, prevention services

Jun 19, 2024, 4:35 AM

Chandler approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center to pr...

Chandler approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center to provide opioid treatment and prevention services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council recently approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (EMPACT-SPC) to provide $50,000 in both opioid treatment and prevention services.

RELATED STORIES

The Recovery Café will offer support groups, social connection, computer access and other services within its peer-recovery center model.

This organization will support recovery coaching sessions, recovery circles and educational opportunities through the School for Recovery for 200 Chandler residents with the funds awarded to it by the city.

EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center will support 625 Chandler youth by using “Two Good for Drugs” and “Operation Prevention,” two nationally recognized, evidenced-based prevention curricula.

Both programs will be delivered in Chandler schools and include educational components for parents.

Funding for these agreements is from Chandler’s share of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement (One Arizona Agreement). Arizona will receive an estimated $542 million over 18 years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accus...

ABC15 Arizona

Gilbert report shows teens questioned becoming ‘official gang’, bragged about assaults in 2022

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accused of being involved in the assault.

11 minutes ago

Howard Lamar Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting trooper in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shooting last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Two people are dead after East Valley collision, according to police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Two-vehicle collision in Chandler leaves 2 drivers dead, police say

The Chandler Police Department said two people are dead after a collision that took place on Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

Former Gov. Jan Brewer calls on GOP to restore faith in elections...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former Gov. Jan Brewer asks Republicans to quit saying Arizona’s elections are insecure

In an op-ed in The Arizona Republic, former Gov. Jan Brewer urged her fellow Republicans to restore faith in the electoral system.

3 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs in two separat...

KTAR.com

AZDPS troopers seize over 138 pounds of illegal drugs in southern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona.

6 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature finalized the state budget and adjourned June 15, just in time to prevent t...

Sahara Sajjadi /Cronkite News

Arizona Legislature adjourns just in time to prevent repealed 1864 abortion ban from taking effect

A Civil War-era abortion ban repealed in May would have become enforceable on Sept. 26 – temporarily – if the Legislature didn’t adjourn in time.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Chandler approves partnerships with nonprofits for opioid treatment, prevention services