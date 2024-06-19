Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kaibab National Forest to begin Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday

Jun 18, 2024, 9:00 PM

The Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning on Friday. (U.S. Forest Service/AP Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Due to increased fire danger, the Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Bill Williams Mountain watershed near Williams, part of the Kaibab National Forest, will also undergo a temporary area closure due to the area’s susceptibility to wildfires and post-wildfire flooding.

Stage 2 restrictions include the prohibition of fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves.

Parkgoers will also not be allowed to smoke unless they’re in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in an area that is cleared of any flammable material.

Welding and chainsaw operations will also be suspended as part of the upgraded restrictions.

These restrictions and closures typically remain in effect until the area receives significant precipitation, the forest service said.

Kaibab National Forest to begin Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday