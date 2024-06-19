Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California man charged with killing gay college student takes the stand

Jun 18, 2024, 5:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man charged with killing a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an alleged hate crime six years ago testified Tuesday about how the two men connected on social media and went to a park. It was the last time the victim was seen.

Samuel Woodward, 26, took the stand in his trial in an Orange County courtroom with long hair partly covering his face. His lawyer repeatedly asked him to push it aside so jurors could see him.

In response to questioning, Woodward told the court there were times in his life where he felt he didn’t have friends and that virtually the only communication he had with other people was online. He acknowledged he matched with former high school classmate Blaze Bernstein on a dating app, and six months later, when the two reconnected, he told Bernstein it was awkward to be chatting since he came from a “conservative, Catholic family.”

“I had been looking for people for a long time to spend time with or talk to,” Woodward said during his third day testifying in his monthslong trial.

Woodward is charged with murder with an enhancement for a hate crime in the death of Bernstein, a 19-year-old gay Jewish college sophomore who was home visiting family in Southern California on winter break when he disappeared in 2018. Bernstein’s body was found days later buried in a shallow grave in a nearby park.

The two men had connected online in the months before the attack, according to screenshots of their conversations shown during the trial.

Prosecutors said Woodward had joined the violent, anti-gay, antisemitic group known as Atomwaffen Division and repeatedly targeted gay men online by reaching out to them and then abruptly breaking off contact while keeping a hateful, profanity-laced journal of his actions. Prosecutors also said that Woodward showed an interest in moving from words to violent actions and that they found hate group materials among his belongings.

Defense attorney Ken Morrison didn’t dispute that his client carried out the fatal attack, but said Woodward didn’t plan to kill anyone and didn’t hate Bernstein.

He said Woodward faced challenges in his personal relationships due to a long-undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder and was confused about his own sexuality after growing up in a politically conservative and devout Catholic family where his father openly criticized homosexuality.

During his testimony, Woodward acknowledged he had read excerpts of the book “Siege” — a text promoted by Atomwaffen Division —and had contacts with and met up with members of the group.

The case took years to go to trial after questions arose about Woodward’s mental state and following multiple changes in defense attorneys. Woodward was deemed competent to stand trial in late 2022.

The trial has involved numerous witnesses including relatives, friends and authorities. Woodward’s testimony has moved slowly, with him taking long pauses before answering his attorney’s questions.

Bernstein disappeared in January 2018 after he went out at night with Woodward to a park in Lake Forest, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. After Bernstein missed a dentist appointment the next day, his parents found his glasses, wallet and credit cards in his bedroom and tried reaching him but he didn’t respond to texts or calls.

Authorities launched an exhaustive search and said that Bernstein’s family had scoured his social media and saw he had communicated on Snapchat with Woodward. Authorities said Woodward told the family Bernstein had gone off to meet a friend in the park that night and hadn’t returned.

Days later, Bernstein’s body was found buried at the park. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the face and neck.

Authorities said they searched Woodward’s family home in the nearby seaside community of Newport Beach and found a folding knife with a bloodied blade in his room. They also found a black Atomwaffen mask with traces of blood and a host of anti-gay, antisemitic and hate group materials, prosecutors said.

United States News

Associated Press

New York requiring paid break time for moms who need to pump breast milk at work, under new law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York moms returning to work after giving birth will now get paid break time when they need to pump breast milk at their jobs, under a new law that took effect Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the law requires employers in the state to provide a half hour of paid […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cooler temps and rain could help corral blazes that forced thousands to flee New Mexico village

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Cooler weather — and the chance of rain — could bring some relief this week to firefighters battling blazes in southern New Mexico that killed one person, damaged hundreds of structures and forced thousands to evacuate. Strong wind pushed the larger of two wildfires into the mountain village of Ruidoso, forcing […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Immigrant families rejoice over Biden’s expansive move toward citizenship, while some are left out

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of immigrants had reason to rejoice when President Joe Biden unveiled a highly expansive plan to extend legal status to spouses of U.S. citizens but, inevitably, some were left out. Claudia Zúniga, 35, married in 2017, or 10 years after her husband came to the United States. He moved […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Early blast of heat and humidity leaves millions sweltering across the US

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A blast of heat and humidity in the Midwest and Northeast days before the official start of summer put a wet blanket on outdoor activities from festivals to sports camps as officials urged people to take precautions. Cities that opened cooling centers this week advised that Wednesday’s Juneteenth holiday means some […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a monolith near Gass Peak, Ne...

Associated Press

Gleaming monolith pops up in Nevada desert, the latest in a series of quickly vanishing structures

Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the monolith's reflective surface imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden turns to the others on the dais after speaking during an event marking the 12th...

Associated Press

Half a million immigrants could eventually get US citizenship under a sweeping new plan from Biden

President Joe Biden ordered expansive election-year action Tuesday to offer potential citizenship to hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

California man charged with killing gay college student takes the stand