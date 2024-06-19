PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona earlier this month.

The first incident occurred after a traffic stop in Yuma County led to a vehicle search on June 6.

During the search, an AZDPS trooper located 38.6 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed within in the spare tire and elsewhere within the vehicle.

One suspect was arrested and booked into Yuma County Jail. They were charged with transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later that day, AZDPS detectives seized approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, and $8,050 in cash from two suspects following a separate investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

The detectives also served an additional residential search warrant in the Tucson area following the arrests of the two suspects.

Both suspects face charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.