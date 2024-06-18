Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave says: Tell sister no to borrowing money for own sake

Jun 18, 2024, 4:03 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m currently on Baby Step 2 of your plan, and I’m six months away from being debt-free, except for my home. Recently, I’ve run into an issue with my sister, who has a good job, but continually makes poor choices with money. Over the last six months, she has also asked to borrow money from me and others in our family several times, including again yesterday. I don’t want to be cruel, but the whole issue has gotten out of hand. How do you think I should approach her about this?

James

Dear James,

Handling issues like this can be complicated, especially when family or friends are involved. But honestly, I think you should just tell your sister the truth. Keep it simple. Let her know you’re trying to get out of debt and change the way you handle your finances, so you don’t have extra money sitting around. Explain to her, too, that part of this is you’re not playing around with debt anymore, and this means you won’t be loaning or borrowing money again.

Make sure you do this with a kind spirit, James. Most people in your sister’s position already know deep down that they’re making bad decisions. So, it’s important that you talk to her in a gentle, caring way. See if you can get her to talk about what’s really going on with her money. You could even let her know you might consider giving her some money as a gift if you had any extra lying around—and you knew she was in control financially. But you’re not really helping someone who’s financially incompetent, or just plain immature, when you give them cash or even loan them money.

You’re not helping someone if you participate in their misbehavior with them, so you’ve got to look at the big picture in situations like this. Your sister hasn’t just hit a hard time, with lots of unexpected expenses or a job loss. Right now, her behavior with money isn’t just a bump in the road, it’s a lifestyle.

Sometimes you have to love someone enough to sit them down, and tell them the truth. Even if it’s family, that can also mean saying no and telling them it’s time to straighten up and start acting right.

—Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

A landlord discovered his tenant had been using the property as a short-term rental. (Pexels photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Get identity theft protection and make your tenants stick to their agreements

Financial expert Dave Ramsey answers two financial questions from listeners. One wonders about Ramsey's opinion on identity theft protection.

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Dave Ramsey financial tips heard on KTAR News 92.3

Hey Arizona, we’re all feeling it. We’re paying more for everything. We want to help you live a happy and debt free life. Join us on KTAR News weekdays from 12-2 p.m. for The Ramsey Show. For the latest breaking news, tune to KTAR News 92.3 FM or the KTAR News app.

12 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Listen to Dave Ramsey on KTAR News 92.3 weekdays noon-2 p.m.

For news you can trust, count on KTAR News. Dave Ramsey knows you can stay up to date with your community. For the latest about YOUR life and money, you can catch The Ramsey Show weekdays 12-2 p.m. on KTAR News 92.3 FM or the KTAR News app.

12 days ago

Illustration of a house with hands above and below it....

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Use rental property sale proceeds to pay off home, become debt-free

Dave says Anthony should use the proceeds from the sale of a rental property to pay off his home mortgage and become debt-free.

22 days ago

Feeling unmotivated despite financial success? Discover Dave's heartfelt advice on finding and livi...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Here’s some advice for a financially blessed couple

Feeling unmotivated despite financial success? Discover Dave's heartfelt advice on finding and living out God's purpose beyond wealth.

29 days ago

Here are my tips for staying sane over the summer break so you and your family can get the most fun...

Rachel Cruze

Here are 5 tips for staying sane this summer as a mother

Here are my tips for staying sane over the summer break so you and your family can get the most fun and joy out of the season!

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Dave says: Tell sister no to borrowing money for own sake