ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist dead after 3-car crash in Peoria

Jun 18, 2024, 8:00 PM

A motorcyclist died as a result of a three-car crash in Peoria on June 17, 2024. (AP File Photo/Mat...

A motorcyclist died as a result of a three-car crash in Peoria on June 17, 2024. (AP File Photo/Matt York)

(AP File Photo/Matt York)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died as a result of a three-car crash in Peoria on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Brian Radford, 52, was driving his Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle eastbound on Northern Avenue around 12:15 p.m. when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan taking a left turn onto 75th Avenue, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The Dodge Caravan then collided with a Jeep Patriot that was in the left turn lane on 75th Avenue.

Radford, who was from Sun City, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge Caravan remained at the scene and was not injured.

The intersection was closed for about five hours for the investigation.

No other information was available.

Motorcyclist dead after 3-car crash in Peoria