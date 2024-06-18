PHOENIX – Viva PHX, a multivenue downtown Phoenix music festival, is rising from the ashes after a seven-year hiatus.

The 2024 version of Viva PHX is set for Oct. 19, starting at 1 pm. The festival is presented by Live Nation, Best Life Presents and Crescent Concerts.

The downtown happening debuted in 2014 and become a major draw for both fans and artists for several years.

“Viva PHX was the most unique music experience in Phoenix,” Terry Burke, Southwest regional president of Live Nation, said in a press release Tuesday. “At its inception, downtown Phoenix was just emerging as the live music area in the Valley. Viva PHX was a cornerstone of what is unequivocally now the center of live music in the Valley.”

Despite the early raves, Viva PHX went dark after the 2017 edition, which featured Girl Talk, The Maine, American Football and Wyclef Jean.

How much are tickets for the 2024 Viva PHX music festival?

Online early-bird ticket sales for the revival began Tuesday.

General admission wristbands, which provide access to all venues (pending age restrictions and capacity), begin at $55.

VIP passes, which are restricted to fans 21 and older, cost $155 and include fast pass entry to all venues, access to VIP lounges and limited edition swag bags.

The list prices, which will increase after the early-bird allotment sells out, don’t include taxes. All sales are final. Organizers didn’t say how much prices would go up.

What can fans expect at the new Viva PHX?

Around 70 local, national and international artists are booked for for the 2024 edition of Viva PHX, with Cuco, Cannons, Freddie Gibbs, Crumb and The Walters getting top billing. The lineup features a wide range of genres, including rap, pop, rock and more.

The festival will be spread across 10 downtown venues, including The Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom (indoor and outdoor stages), Valley Bar (indoor and outdoor stages), The Masonic, Walter Studios, Gracie’s Tax Bar, Thundercat Lounge and Monroe Street Stage.

New for 2024 is the Experience Phoenix block party hub at Fourth Avenue and Monroe Street, just south of The Van Buren.

Experience Phoenix includes a culinary experience featuring food from Huarachis Taqueria, Bacanora, Bad Jimmy’s, Valentine and more. In addition, Desierto Market and Buena Vida Bodega will curate a small business vendor village. The block party hub will also have art experiences in collaboration with the Phoenix Art Museum.

“In its new form, VIVA PHX 2024 will showcase the wide variety of attractions and talent the Valley has to offer, from musical, culinary and visual art standouts to grassroots organizations, local businesses and emerging tech companies,” Matt Baquet with Best Life Presents said in the release. “We could not be more excited to bring these communities together and demonstrate the diverse ecosystem which makes Arizona the most exciting place to be in 2024.”

