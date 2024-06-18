Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Viva PHX, a multivenue music festival in downtown Phoenix, returning after 7-year hiatus

Jun 18, 2024, 2:00 PM

Bash & Pop performs during the last Viva PHX in 2017. The downtown Phoenix music festival is returning in 2024. (KTAR News File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Viva PHX, a multivenue downtown Phoenix music festival, is rising from the ashes after a seven-year hiatus.

The 2024 version of Viva PHX is set for Oct. 19, starting at 1 pm. The festival is presented by Live Nation, Best Life Presents and Crescent Concerts.

The downtown happening debuted in 2014 and become a major draw for both fans and artists for several years.

“Viva PHX was the most unique music experience in Phoenix,” Terry Burke, Southwest regional president of Live Nation, said in a press release Tuesday. “At its inception, downtown Phoenix was just emerging as the live music area in the Valley. Viva PHX was a cornerstone of what is unequivocally now the center of live music in the Valley.”

Despite the early raves, Viva PHX went dark after the 2017 edition, which featured Girl Talk, The Maine, American Football and Wyclef Jean.

We want to hear from you.

