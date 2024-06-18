Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge rules election interference cases to continue for 2 Arizona county officials

Jun 18, 2024, 3:17 PM

Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby, left, and Peggy Judd, right, face election interf...

Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby, left, and Peggy Judd, right, face election interference charges. (Facebook Photo/Cochise County - Government)

(Facebook Photo/Cochise County - Government)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge denied motions Tuesday by two Arizona county officials to dismiss their cases on potential election interference from 2022.

Judge Geoffrey Fish said the cases against Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republican supervisors in Cochise County, will continue.

“This is a serious case and the charges have merit,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. “Today’s ruling by the court supports that. While the defendants are innocent until proven guilty, as are all defendants in our criminal justice system, my office is prepared to move forward with this case and pursue justice for the people of Arizona.”

RELATED STORIES

The supervisors refused to certify 2022 midterm election results by the state-mandated Dec. 1 deadline and only did so after a judge ordered them to do so, saying the Republicans had broken the law with their inaction.

Judd and Crosby didn’t cite any problems with the election results. Rather, they said they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials said they were.

Supervisor Ann English, the only Democrat on the three-member board, isn’t facing charges. English voted to certify the results while her Republican counterparts held out.

Most of the southeastern Arizona county’s 47,000 votes went to Republicans.

Judd, in a phone conversation with The Associated Press prior to her November 2023 indictment, said she has no regrets about her actions last year and is prepared to defend herself.

“The grand jury will do what they do and I’ve heard that’s not the end of it once they make a decision,” Judd said. “I’ve never been a criminal in my life and I don’t intend to be this time either.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Howard Lamar Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting trooper in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shooting last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

26 minutes ago

Two people are dead after East Valley collision, according to police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Two-vehicle collision in Chandler leaves 2 drivers dead, police say

The Chandler Police Department said two people are dead after a collision that took place on Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

Former Gov. Jan Brewer calls on GOP to restore faith in elections...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former Gov. Jan Brewer asks Republicans to quit saying Arizona’s elections are insecure

In an op-ed in The Arizona Republic, former Gov. Jan Brewer urged her fellow Republicans to restore faith in the electoral system.

2 hours ago

Chandler approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center to pr...

KTAR.com

Chandler approves partnerships with nonprofits for opioid treatment, prevention services

The Recovery Café and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (EMPACT-SPC) will each receive $50,000 in opioid treatments and prevention services from the city of Chandler.

5 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs in two separat...

KTAR.com

AZDPS troopers seize over 138 pounds of illegal drugs in southern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona.

5 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature finalized the state budget and adjourned June 15, just in time to prevent t...

Sahara Sajjadi /Cronkite News

Arizona Legislature adjourns just in time to prevent repealed 1864 abortion ban from taking effect

A Civil War-era abortion ban repealed in May would have become enforceable on Sept. 26 – temporarily – if the Legislature didn’t adjourn in time.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Judge rules election interference cases to continue for 2 Arizona county officials