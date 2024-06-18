Close
Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

Jun 18, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services.

“The State 911 Department is aware of a disruption to the 911 system and is investigating the cause,” the state’s Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox advised the public to contact local police departments if they need help.

“In addition, if you’re having any issues that are medical related, or EMS or fire-related, you can go and pull your local call box, that’s the red light boxes that fire departments have on local street corners, to also get medical attention that way,” he said.

Cox said the disruption “could be very temporary.”

“But we thought it was important, particularly with the heat that we’re about to experience, to make sure that we give people the opportunity to know what’s going on,” he said.

Dozens of communities reported the outage, but its cause was unclear.

“We’ve been in touch with the state and with all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference on planning for the parade celebrating the Boston Celtics later this week.

Several years ago, Massachusetts suffered sporadic 911 outages. At the time, it was blamed on outages from Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which affected some Verizon customers.

