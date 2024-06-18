PHOENIX – A domestic violence suspect who allegedly killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision as he fled police in south Phoenix last month has been formally charged with multiple felonies, authorities announced.

An indictment dated May 28 and released to the media Tuesday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) lists the following charges against 33-year-old Jamarr Dwayne Young:

Second-degree murder, a class 1 dangerous felony.

Leaving the scene of a fatal injury accident, a class 2 felony.

Unlawful flight from law enforcement, a class 5 felony.

Aggravated assault (two counts), class 5 felonies.

Resisting arrest, a class 6 felony.

Domestic violence assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Young was on probation after serving time for a felony conviction at the time of the hit-and-run, according to MCAO.

What led up to fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist?

The incident began when officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. on May 16, the Phoenix Police Department said in a media advisory the next day.

Young was aggressive toward the officers and refused to obey commands, according to police.

He then allegedly got into a vehicle parked in front of the home and headed north on 16th Street, striking a marked police SUV as he left the scene.

Young allegedly hit the bicyclist as he fled and continued driving. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

How did pursuit end after fatal collision in Phoenix?

“Officers were able to relocate Young’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. Young refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated by the officers. Officers continued this pursuit until Young’s driving became so erratic that the pursuit was called off,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in the media advisory.

The suspect eventually ran into perimeter fencing at a construction site near the Interstate 10-US 60 interchange in Tempe.

“Young attempted to run away on foot but was caught by officers. Young assaulted officers before he was placed into handcuffs,” Scherer said.

Young was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and booked into jail upon his release.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. His trial is set to begin Oct. 1.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.