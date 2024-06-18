Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect indicted for allegedly killing bicyclist in hit-and-run as he fled police in Phoenix

Jun 18, 2024, 11:48 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Jamarr Dwayne Young, the suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix, in his May 16, 2024 Maricopa Coun...

Jamarr Dwayne Young, the suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix, in his May 16, 2024, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office booking photo on the left and in an undated mugshot from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry on the right. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A domestic violence suspect who allegedly killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision as he fled police in south Phoenix last month has been formally charged with multiple felonies, authorities announced.

An indictment dated May 28 and released to the media Tuesday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) lists the following charges against 33-year-old Jamarr Dwayne Young:

  • Second-degree murder, a class 1 dangerous felony.
  • Leaving the scene of a fatal injury accident, a class 2 felony.
  • Unlawful flight from law enforcement, a class 5 felony.
  • Aggravated assault (two counts), class 5 felonies.
  • Resisting arrest, a class 6 felony.
  • Domestic violence assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Young was on probation after serving time for a felony conviction at the time of the hit-and-run, according to MCAO.

What led up to fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist?

The incident began when officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. on May 16, the Phoenix Police Department said in a media advisory the next day.

RELATED STORIES

Young was aggressive toward the officers and refused to obey commands, according to police.

He then allegedly got into a vehicle parked in front of the home and headed north on 16th Street, striking a marked police SUV as he left the scene.

Young allegedly hit the bicyclist as he fled and continued driving. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

How did pursuit end after fatal collision in Phoenix?

“Officers were able to relocate Young’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. Young refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated by the officers. Officers continued this pursuit until Young’s driving became so erratic that the pursuit was called off,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in the media advisory.

The suspect eventually ran into perimeter fencing at a construction site near the Interstate 10-US 60 interchange in Tempe.

“Young attempted to run away on foot but was caught by officers. Young assaulted officers before he was placed into handcuffs,” Scherer said.

Young was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and booked into jail upon his release.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. His trial is set to begin Oct. 1.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accus...

ABC15 Arizona

Gilbert report shows teens questioned becoming ‘official gang’, bragged about assaults in 2022

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the Gilbert suspects accused of being involved in the assault.

4 minutes ago

Howard Lamar Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting trooper in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shooting last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Two people are dead after East Valley collision, according to police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Two-vehicle collision in Chandler leaves 2 drivers dead, police say

The Chandler Police Department said two people are dead after a collision that took place on Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

Former Gov. Jan Brewer calls on GOP to restore faith in elections...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former Gov. Jan Brewer asks Republicans to quit saying Arizona’s elections are insecure

In an op-ed in The Arizona Republic, former Gov. Jan Brewer urged her fellow Republicans to restore faith in the electoral system.

3 hours ago

Chandler approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center to pr...

KTAR.com

Chandler approves partnerships with nonprofits for opioid treatment, prevention services

The Recovery Café and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (EMPACT-SPC) will each receive $50,000 in opioid treatments and prevention services from the city of Chandler.

5 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs in two separat...

KTAR.com

AZDPS troopers seize over 138 pounds of illegal drugs in southern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Suspect indicted for allegedly killing bicyclist in hit-and-run as he fled police in Phoenix