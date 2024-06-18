Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 homemade electric vehicles catch fire inside garage at Phoenix home

Jun 18, 2024, 10:26 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A house is blackened after a fire involving two homemade electric vehicles in Phoenix on June 18, 2024. The homeowner said the vehicles in the garage were homemade electrical cars. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) Two Phoenix fire trucks are parked side-by-side at the scene of a fire involving homemade electric vehicles. A hose runs across the ground in front of Phoenix Fire trucks during the response to a structure fire in Phoenix.

PHOENIX – Firefighters doused two homemade electric vehicles that were on fire in the garage of a Phoenix home on Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire in a neighborhood near Cave Creek and Cactus roads, southwest of Lookout Mountain, around 7 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

All of the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived and encountered a working garage fire, with two vehicles burning inside.

A hazmat unit was called to the scene after the homeowner said the vehicles were homemade electrical cars. Hazmat meters didn’t detect any abnormal readings in the area.

The fire displaced three residents, but nobody was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

