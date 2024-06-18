PHOENIX – Firefighters doused two homemade electric vehicles that were on fire in the garage of a Phoenix home on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire in a neighborhood near Cave Creek and Cactus roads, southwest of Lookout Mountain, around 7 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

All of the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived and encountered a working garage fire, with two vehicles burning inside.

A hazmat unit was called to the scene after the homeowner said the vehicles were homemade electrical cars. Hazmat meters didn’t detect any abnormal readings in the area.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a garage fire near Cactus and Cave Creek Rd. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure prior to the fire departments arrival. pic.twitter.com/NUXK19YMGu — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 18, 2024

The fire displaced three residents, but nobody was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.