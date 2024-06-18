PHOENIX – Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

A search was initially launched Monday evening after a person was seen going into the water without resurfacing.

The search was called off late Monday, and a recovery operation was launched Tuesday morning.

The body was located around 7 a.m., according to ABC15.

The TV station reported that video taken from an apartment near Tempe Town Lake showed what appeared to be a man going into the water around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The person who took the video realized later the man never resurfaced.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Other than for organized sporting events, swimming is prohibited in Tempe Town Lake.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.