ARIZONA NEWS

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Jun 18, 2024, 7:01 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was launched June 17, 2024, after a person reportedly didn't resurface after going into the lake. (City of Tempe File Photo)

(City of Tempe File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

RELATED STORIES

A search was initially launched Monday evening after a person was seen going into the water without resurfacing.

The search was called off late Monday, and a recovery operation was launched Tuesday morning.

The body was located around 7 a.m., according to ABC15.

The TV station reported that video taken from an apartment near Tempe Town Lake showed what appeared to be a man going into the water around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The person who took the video realized later the man never resurfaced.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Other than for organized sporting events, swimming is prohibited in Tempe Town Lake.

