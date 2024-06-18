Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

Jun 18, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:25 am

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona. (Facebook Photo/City of Sedona)

(Facebook Photo/City of Sedona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Forest Patrol responded to a report on the Hi-Line Trail on Friday.

According to authorities, a family from Pennsylvania was visiting Sedona and a 44- year-old mother passed out while hiking. A first responder gave her immediate aid and tried to save her life before the Sedona Fire Department arrived. She later died.

After talking to her family, officials believe no foul play took place and the woman suffered heat exhaustion and was not treated fast enough.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jamarr Dwayne Young, the suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix, in his May 16, 2024 Maricopa Coun...

Kevin Stone

Suspect indicted for allegedly killing bicyclist in hit-and-run as he fled police in Phoenix

A domestic violence suspect who allegedly killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision as he fled police in Phoenix last month has been formally charged with multiple felonies.

19 minutes ago

Seniors in Sun City invited to dance the night away at prom event...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sun City senior center to host prom to fight loneliness, keep older locals healthy

Loneliness can be deadly. That's why Banner Health is inviting seniors in Sun City to join its first prom event for people over 60.

1 hour ago

A house is blackened after a fire involving two homemade electric vehicles in Phoenix on June 18, 2...

KTAR.com

2 homemade electric vehicles catch fire inside garage at Phoenix home

Firefighters doused two homemade electric vehicles that were on fire in the garage of a Phoenix home on Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Stations are set up at an otherwise empty Maricopa County vote center. Maricopa County will operate...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County reveals more than 220 vote center locations for July 30 primary election

Maricopa County revealed more than 220 vote center locations for the July 30 primary election. Here's how to find one near you.

2 hours ago

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

4 hours ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail