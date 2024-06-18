Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

PHOENIX — A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Forest Patrol responded to a report on the Hi-Line Trail on Friday.

According to authorities, a family from Pennsylvania was visiting Sedona and a 44- year-old mother passed out while hiking. A first responder gave her immediate aid and tried to save her life before the Sedona Fire Department arrived. She later died.

After talking to her family, officials believe no foul play took place and the woman suffered heat exhaustion and was not treated fast enough.

No other information was available.

