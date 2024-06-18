Close
20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

Jun 18, 2024

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl. (Pexels photo)

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm while under indictment and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Phoenix police were alerted when Edwin Gamboa, 20, was found sleeping with two firearms in the center console of a vehicle partially blocking a city street on June 2, according to authorities.

Officers later discovered more than 400 counterfeit oxycodone tablets, which tests later confirmed were fentanyl. Gamboa also had nearly $2,000 in his pockets at the time, police said.

Police said the Glock 19X Gamboa was found with allegedly had a machine gun conversion device attached.

When officers found him, Gamboa was on pretrial release after he was charged with smuggling goods from the United States in an earlier indictment delivered from a federal grand jury in Tucson.

The earlier indictment alleged Gamboa attempted to smuggle one empty Glock handgun magazine and 10 empty AK-47 style rifle magazines out of the United States and into Mexico through the Lukeville Port of Entry on Feb. 4.

Gamboa faces up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both for illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment. He could also face an additional five to 40 years in prison, another fine of $5,000,000 or both for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense could see Gamboa sentenced to an additional five years to life in prison and another fine of $250,000 or both.

He could also face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both for smuggling goods from the United States.

