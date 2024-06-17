PHOENIX — A woman was rescued 36 hours after her car crashed about 200 feet down an embankment in Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies responded to a report of an accident about 10 miles north of Lake Pleasant on Castle Hot Springs Road around 8 a.m. Saturday and found the car with the driver trapped.

First responders went down to rescue the woman, who was carried up to the road, YCSO said.

The woman said she crashed about 36 hours before the rescue, YCSO said.

She had suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and was able to survive off snacks and water she had in her car, YCSO added.

The woman was treated for dehydration and was taken to a Phoenix hospital.

No other information was available.

