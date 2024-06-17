PHOENIX — Smoke billowed over north Phoenix after an abandoned restaurant caught fire in north Phoenix on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews set up a defense fire operation to fight the blaze.

Multiple ladder pipes are flowing high volume water streams from elevated positions to suppress the flames. ⚠️Please avoid the area near 33rd Ave and Bell Rd⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9vOjjOkh8i — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 17, 2024

The fire caused two firefighters to be taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

Traffic was restricted and the public was asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

No other information was available.

