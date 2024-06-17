Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Abandoned restaurant catches fire, billows smoke over north Phoenix

Jun 17, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

BY KTAR.COM


Smoke billowed over north Phoenix after an abandoned restaurant caught fire in north Phoenix on June 17, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo) Smoke billowed over north Phoenix after an abandoned restaurant caught fire in north Phoenix on June 17, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo) Smoke billowed over north Phoenix after an abandoned restaurant caught fire in north Phoenix on June 17, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

PHOENIX — Smoke billowed over north Phoenix after an abandoned restaurant caught fire in north Phoenix on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews set up a defense fire operation to fight the blaze.

The fire caused two firefighters to be taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

Traffic was restricted and the public was asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

No other information was available.

