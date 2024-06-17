Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with medical condition who went missing over weekend
Jun 17, 2024, 12:41 PM
(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a Phoenix man who went missing over the weekend.
Herman Campbell, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was wearing a black shirt with “Arizona” in white letters on the front, black pants and black shoes.
Campbell is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 (602-262-6141 after hours).
