PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a Phoenix man who went missing over the weekend.

Herman Campbell, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was wearing a black shirt with “Arizona” in white letters on the front, black pants and black shoes.

Campbell is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 (602-262-6141 after hours).

