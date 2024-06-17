Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with medical condition who went missing over weekend

Jun 17, 2024, 12:41 PM

Herman Campbell is the subject of a Silver Alert issued June 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a Phoenix man who went missing over the weekend.

Herman Campbell, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was wearing a black shirt with “Arizona” in white letters on the front, black pants and black shoes.

Campbell is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 (602-262-6141 after hours).

