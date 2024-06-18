Close
Canadian vehicle upfitting company acquires Gilbert business to establish 1st US location

Jun 18, 2024, 4:05 AM

Exterior view of Expertec in Gilbert. Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established i...

Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established its first U.S. location by acquiring Work Truck Solutions in Gilbert. (Expertec Photo)

(Expertec Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, recently acquired a Phoenix-area business to establish its first U.S. location.

As a result, the former Work Truck Solutions facility on Power Road north of Elliot Road in Gilbert is now operating under the Expertec brand.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Expertec’s growth strategy,” Wes Bond, Expertec managing director, said in a press release last week. “By integrating Work Truck Solutions into the Expertec family, we are not only expanding our footprint in the U.S. market but also enhancing our ability to provide better service to our existing U.S. customers.”

Expertec is based in western Canada, where it has three locations: in Edmonton and Alberta in Calgary and Abbotsford in British Columbia.

“The opportunities this acquisition brings in terms of expedited lead times and expanded offerings are truly exciting,” Bond said.

Why did Expertec pick Gilbert for first US location?

Work Truck Solutions had been a former customer of Expertec, which outfits trucks, vans and trailers with equipment for a variety of commercial uses.

RELATED STORIES

“The Canadian leader is a welcome addition to a region that offers excellent connectivity to the western United States and Mexico, and a booming industry base that perfectly complements the company’s innovative upfitting solutions,” Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said in the release.

Expertec, which works on individual work vehicles or entire fleets, selected Gilbert after considering multiple locations in the western U.S.

“I know Gilbert and this region remain committed to supporting strategic business alignments, with Expertec serving as the latest addition to our expanding manufacturing industry,” Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson said in the release.

