Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

Jun 18, 2024, 4:15 AM

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction. (Talking Stick Golf Club Photo)

(Talking Stick Golf Club Photo)

PHOENIX — A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

The project updating the 25-year-old facility was highlighted by the expansion of its central clubhouse. The facility now boasts 20,000 square feet of space and includes a new golf shop, dining experience and 200-person banquet space.

“We were able to double the size of the clubhouse and make it an incredible event space for weddings, golf tournaments, banquets and anything our guests may need,” Roy Smith, general manager of Talking Stick Golf Club, said in a press release.

The renovation also added a new golf academy, a sandwich house, an indoor/outdoor bar and three large hitting bays.

Other features of the renovation are a bridal suite, a groom’s room, and a patio with fire pits, mountain views and a ceremony space.

The 25-year-old facility is located east of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway on Talking Stick Way and sits partially on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility