Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County votes to wipe out unfunded pension debt for retiring law enforcement

Jun 17, 2024, 8:00 PM

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to wipe out all unfunded pension debt fo...

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to wipe out all unfunded pension debt for retiring law enforcement employees. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted last week to wipe out all unfunded pension debt for retiring law enforcement employees.

As a result, the county will pay down the remaining pension debt through financing because repayments are exempt from Arizona’s constitutional expenditure limitation.

The county said it expects a short repayment period and the move will cost taxpayers less than if no action had been taken.

“This is a huge win for fiscal responsibility,” Chairman Jack Sellers said in a press release. “While other governments are falling farther behind in funding these pensions, we are making sure these valued public servants get the retirement money they’ve earned.

RELATED STORIES

“I applaud my colleagues on the Board for their commitment to this important issue and our Budget and Finance team for their expertise carrying out our Pension Funding Strategy.”

Why is Maricopa County wiping out unfunded pension debt for retiring law enforcement employees?

The county said that employee pension plan costs have risen in the government sector in recent years, which has limited discretionary spending.

The board put $500 million into the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and Corrections Officer Retirement Plan beginning with the fiscal year 2023 budget as a result of low interest rates.

The new action will pay off the remaining pension debt.

“Paying off this pension debt is good governance and will lead to financial savings in the long run,” Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin said in the release. “It’s also a proactive step we can take to make sure our public safety heroes get the retirement they deserve.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

1 hour ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

2 hours ago

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

KTAR.com

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

5 hours ago

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

KTAR.com

20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possessing a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl.

5 hours ago

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

KTAR.com

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

5 hours ago

Exterior view of Expertec in Gilbert. Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established i...

KTAR.com

Canadian vehicle upfitting company acquires Gilbert business to establish 1st US location

Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, recently acquired a Phoenix-area business to establish its first U.S. location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Maricopa County votes to wipe out unfunded pension debt for retiring law enforcement