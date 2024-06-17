Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sheriff says 2 of 9 people wounded in Michigan shooting at splash pad remain in critical condition

Jun 17, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a suburban Detroit splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition Monday, including an 8-year-old boy who has “made amazing progress” despite being shot in the head, authorities said.

The child’s 4-year-old brother was shot in the leg, and the boys’ mother was hit in the abdomen and leg during the random attack in Rochester Hills. It was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday.

“Reeling would be an understatement,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said of the family. “A family of four and three are in the hospital.”

Michael Nash, 42, fired as many as 36 times Saturday, stopping several times to reload, police said. He subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself.

Bouchard said a motive could be hard to pin down.

Nash had no connection to the victims or the splash pad, a popular way for people, especially kids, to play in fountains and water sprays.

“It appears he had been musing about different things, saying ‘Shut your phone off, we’re being watched, they are listening to us,’” the sheriff said, citing interviews with Nash’s mother. “Walking around the house with weapons … and talking about how the government was tracking him.

“Clearly it appears to me, as a lay person, he’s had some mental health things going on,” Bouchard said. “At this point we still have no information that was brought to anyone’s attention.”

Nash’s mother lived with him but was away from home when the shooting happened.

Michigan has a new law that empowers a judge to take away someone’s guns if a family member steps forward about possible threats to that person or others.

The 9 mm Glock handgun used in the splash pad shooting was purchased legally by Nash in 2015, Bouchard said. Investigators found 11 more weapons at the home.

“He’s a loner. The blinds are always pulled over there,” neighbor Kyleen Duchene told The Detroit News.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students.

Elsewhere in the U.S. over the weekend, six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb. Seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting.

___

AP reporter Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story.

United States News

Associated Press

Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

BOSTON (AP) — The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services. “The State 911 Department is aware of a disruption to the 911 system and is investigating the cause,” the state’s Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement. Boston Police Commissioner Michael […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

15-year-old girl shot to death hours before her middle school graduation, authorities say

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl hours before she was scheduled to attend her middle school graduation in Massachusetts, authorities said. Not guilty pleas were entered in court Tuesday on behalf of Trevor Bady. He was arraigned on charges of of murder, armed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana canal siphon splits open, flooding area and threatening local farming industry

BABB, Mont. (AP) — Montana state officials were scurrying Tuesday to stop flooding caused by the breakage of a century-old pipe used to deliver drinking water to 14,000 residents and carry irrigation water to farms. No injuries or deaths have been reported since the pipe split open Monday, causing flooding in the rural area east […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont man sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping woman and son outside of a mall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son by forcing them into her car outside a New Hampshire mall and bringing them to Vermont while he was searching for his estranged wife. Everett Simpson, 46, was […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on allegations that the singer was driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said. Timberlake was released from custody later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. He was charged with one DWI count, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Residents flee New Mexican town as wildfires bear down on village of 7,000

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico fled their homes under evacuation orders with little time to rescue belongings as fast-moving wildfires bore down on the town of 7,000 residents. Traffic clogged downtown streets of the normally pastoral village and summer vacation destination for hours Monday […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sheriff says 2 of 9 people wounded in Michigan shooting at splash pad remain in critical condition