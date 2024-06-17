Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

6 people, including 3 children, killed in a Georgia house fire, authorities say

Jun 17, 2024, 8:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Six people, including three children, were killed in a fire that destroyed a home southwest of Atlanta early Monday, the local coroner said.

The children’s ages were 6, 12 and 13, the Coweta County Coroner’s Office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The oldest victim was 70, authorities said. Their identities were not immediately released.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We ask that everyone please keep the victims and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

Newnan is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

Few other details were immediately available Monday morning.

