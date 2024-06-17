PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department recently released body-worn camera footage from an incident earlier this month where officers shot and killed an armed suspect.

The deceased, 27-year-old Joshua Main, allegedly was trying to steal a motorcycle and pointed a gun at responding officers.

The officer-involved shooting occurred June 2 near 12th Street and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road.

Two officers responded to the scene near Coronado Park after a woman called 911 and said an armed man was trying to steal her boyfriend’s motorcycle. Audio of the call was included in the Phoenix Police critical incident briefing video, which was posted online Friday.

“I’m in an alley and I’m scared because my son’s in the car. We were trying to make a sale, and he has a gun,” the woman can be heard saying.

The caller said the man was shirtless and wearing a backpack and a brown hat.

What does police body-worn camera footage show?

“When officers arrived, they drove into an alley and saw the man matching the description,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in the critical incident briefing video. “The man was sitting on a motorcycle with a gun in his hand.”

The critical incident briefing includes body-worn camera footage from the two officers who responded. Part of the footage shows Main raising his gun as the officers got out of their patrol car.

Both officers then fired at Main, who can be seen falling off the motorcycle after getting shot.

What happened after police shot the suspect?

“After the shooting, the suspect dropped the gun, and officers moved up to provide medical aid until the fire department arrived,” Krynsky said.

Main died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

A handgun and a bullet casing were recovered at the scene, indicating that Main had fired his weapon during the encounter, police said.

What do we know about Phoenix officers who shot armed man?

One of the officers has been with the department for six years, and the other for four years. They both are assigned to the Mountain View Precinct.

The shooting is the subject of a criminal investigation to be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office as well as an administrative investigation.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete,” Krynsky said during the video.

