Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body-worn camera footage shows suspect raising gun before Phoenix officers shot him

Jun 17, 2024, 8:28 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department recently released body-worn camera footage from an incident earlier this month where officers shot and killed an armed suspect.

The deceased, 27-year-old Joshua Main, allegedly was trying to steal a motorcycle and pointed a gun at responding officers.

The officer-involved shooting occurred June 2 near 12th Street and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road.

Two officers responded to the scene near Coronado Park after a woman called 911 and said an armed man was trying to steal her boyfriend’s motorcycle. Audio of the call was included in the Phoenix Police critical incident briefing video, which was posted online Friday.

“I’m in an alley and I’m scared because my son’s in the car. We were trying to make a sale, and he has a gun,” the woman can be heard saying.

RELATED STORIES

The caller said the man was shirtless and wearing a backpack and a brown hat.

What does police body-worn camera footage show?

“When officers arrived, they drove into an alley and saw the man matching the description,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in the critical incident briefing video. “The man was sitting on a motorcycle with a gun in his hand.”

The critical incident briefing includes body-worn camera footage from the two officers who responded. Part of the footage shows Main raising his gun as the officers got out of their patrol car.

Both officers then fired at Main, who can be seen falling off the motorcycle after getting shot.

What happened after police shot the suspect?

“After the shooting, the suspect dropped the gun, and officers moved up to provide medical aid until the fire department arrived,” Krynsky said.

Main died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

A handgun and a bullet casing were recovered at the scene, indicating that Main had fired his weapon during the encounter, police said.

What do we know about Phoenix officers who shot armed man?

One of the officers has been with the department for six years, and the other for four years. They both are assigned to the Mountain View Precinct.

The shooting is the subject of a criminal investigation to be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office as well as an administrative investigation.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete,” Krynsky said during the video.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

1 hour ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

2 hours ago

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

KTAR.com

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

5 hours ago

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

KTAR.com

20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possessing a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl.

5 hours ago

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

KTAR.com

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

5 hours ago

Exterior view of Expertec in Gilbert. Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established i...

KTAR.com

Canadian vehicle upfitting company acquires Gilbert business to establish 1st US location

Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, recently acquired a Phoenix-area business to establish its first U.S. location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Body-worn camera footage shows suspect raising gun before Phoenix officers shot him