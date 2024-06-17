Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why Arizona’s older voters could tip the scale in the upcoming election

Jun 17, 2024, 9:15 AM

Arizona voters over 50 general election 2024...

President Joe Biden's campaign for reelection is launching pickleball and bingo events to court older voters. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona voters over 50 could tip the scale in the presidential and senatorial elections, according to a new survey from AARP.

This voting bloc is more likely than other age groups to vote. Plus, it makes up large shares of Arizona’s population.

“They’re such a reliable bloc of voters,” AARP State Director Dana Kennedy told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News last week. “They turn out in almost every election.”

Additionally, they don’t nail themselves down to a certain political party, Kennedy added. That means politicians must work harder to win them in each election.

RELATED STORIES

“We are seeing a good deal of swing voting in Arizona, meaning voters will say that they will vote for one party in one race and another party in another race,” Kennedy said.

Arizona’s primary election on July 30 is a few weeks away. The general election will take place on Nov. 5.

What were the findings of AARP’s survey of Arizona voters over 50?

AARP recently polled likely Arizona voters about their candidate preferences and top issues. The survey found that former President Donald Trump currently wins out when it comes to older voters.

“Among voters 50-plus, Trump is leading President [Joe] Biden by 10 points: 49 to 39,” Kennedy said.

In an effort to close the gap, the Biden campaign is working hard to up his ranking.

Last weekend, Jill Biden visited Phoenix for an outreach event aimed at older voters. It was one of many events in Biden’s effort to court older voters.

Plus, the campaign held its first Biden Bingo event in swing state Arizona last Thursday. Around two dozen older voters filled out bingo sheets with terms that fit the Biden brand like “malarkey” and “good-paying jobs” before eating food provided by the campaign.

On a local scale, the AARP survey found that 50-plus voters in Arizona prefer Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake over her Democratic rival Ruben Gallego — but just barely.

While Gallego leads Lake 48%-45% among all likely voters, according to the survey, Lake holds a 48%-47% advantage in the 50-plus demographic.

AARP commissioned Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research to conduct the survey. Researchers interviewed 1,358 likely Arizona voters from May 28 to June 4.

What matters most to Arizona voters over 50?

A majority of voters ages 50 and up said they were most concerned about their personal financial situation.

“So, 54% of voters 50 and older cite personal economic issues: inflation, rising prices and the economy and social security,” Kennedy said.

When asked about their opinions on several key issues among older voters, 78% said Social Security was extremely or very important. Medicare was also of high importance at 74%.

Results found that voters felt Trump would handle these issues better.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

1 hour ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

2 hours ago

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

KTAR.com

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

5 hours ago

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

KTAR.com

20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possessing a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl.

5 hours ago

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

KTAR.com

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

5 hours ago

Exterior view of Expertec in Gilbert. Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established i...

KTAR.com

Canadian vehicle upfitting company acquires Gilbert business to establish 1st US location

Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, recently acquired a Phoenix-area business to establish its first U.S. location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Here’s why Arizona’s older voters could tip the scale in the upcoming election