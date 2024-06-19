Close
Subject of Silver Alert from Mesa found dead almost week after disappearing

Jun 19, 2024, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Robert Haymaker was found dead on June 19, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert subject from Mesa who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead, authorities announced Wednesday.

Robert Haymaker, 88, was found dead near Loop 202 and University Drive, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Haymaker had last been seen inside his home in the area of 92nd Street and McLellan Road at 6:15 a.m on Friday. Nine hours later, Haymaker was reported missing by his son, MCSO said.

Haymaker was known to suffer from dementia, which made him confused and easily lost.

He was five-foot-10, weighed 165 pounds and had brown hair and brown eyes. 

