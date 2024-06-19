PHOENIX — A Silver Alert subject from Mesa who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead, authorities announced Wednesday.

Robert Haymaker, 88, was found dead near Loop 202 and University Drive, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Haymaker had last been seen inside his home in the area of 92nd Street and McLellan Road at 6:15 a.m on Friday. Nine hours later, Haymaker was reported missing by his son, MCSO said.

Haymaker was known to suffer from dementia, which made him confused and easily lost.

He was five-foot-10, weighed 165 pounds and had brown hair and brown eyes.

