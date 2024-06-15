Silver Alert: 88-year-old man from Mesa missing

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Mesa.

Robert Haymaker, 88, was last seen inside his home in the area of N. 92nd St & E. McLellan Road at 6:15 a.m. At 3:38 p.m., Haymaker was reported missing by his son, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Haymaker is known to suffer from dementia, which can make him confused and easily lost, according to the release. He is five-foot-10, weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Robert was last seen wearing a short sleeve striped, tan and blue button up, blue jeans with a western belt buckle and Nike tennis shoes with orange soles, according to the release.

If you have seen Robert or know of his whereabouts, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

