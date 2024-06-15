Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert: 88-year-old man from Mesa missing

Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 10:08 pm

A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Mesa (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office).

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Mesa.

Robert Haymaker, 88, was last seen inside his home in the area of N. 92nd St & E. McLellan Road at 6:15 a.m. At 3:38 p.m., Haymaker was reported missing by his son, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office press release.  

Haymaker is known to suffer from dementia, which can make him confused and easily lost, according to the release. He is five-foot-10, weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

RELATED STORIES

Robert was last seen wearing a short sleeve striped, tan and blue button up, blue jeans with a western belt buckle and Nike tennis shoes with orange soles, according to the release.

If you have seen Robert or know of his whereabouts, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Old Town Scottsdale sushi and karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go is closing its doors Sunday after 1...

KTAR.com

Old Town Scottsdale sushi, karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go closing after 17 years

Old Town Scottsdale sushi and karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go is closing its doors Sunday after 17 years.

3 hours ago

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch ro...

Associated Press

Plane that did ‘Dutch roll’ on flight from Phoenix suffered structural damage, investigators say

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch roll” during a flight from Phoenix last month.

6 hours ago

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024. (ADOT ...

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 closed north of Phoenix due to Ironwood Fire

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix on Friday afternoon due to the Ironwood Fire, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Authorities rescued tubers that got stranded on the Salt River on June 14, 2024. (Salt River Tubing...

KTAR.com

More than 100 people rescued after being stranded on Salt River

Authorities rescued more than 100 people who got stranded on the Salt River on Friday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Aerial view from the north of Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, with State Farm Stadium i...

Kevin Stone

Glendale adopts 2024/25 budget that boosts investments in West Valley suburb

The Glendale City Council on Tuesday adopted a budget that significantly boosts spending in the West Valley suburb for the coming year.

10 hours ago

Harkins Theater in Scottsdale to host Q&A with attorney general...

Serena O'Sullivan

AG Mayes to give Q&A after documentary on global water conspiracy in Scottsdale

A Harkins Theater in Scottsdale will host a Q&A with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes after a 7 p.m. showing of "The Grab," a documentary.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Silver Alert: 88-year-old man from Mesa missing