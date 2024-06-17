Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler City Council approves budget for 2024-25

Jun 17, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:22 am

The Chandler City Council has approved the city’s 2024-25 Budget and the 2025-2034 Capital Improv...

Chandler City Council approves budget for 2024-25 (City of Chandler Photo).

(City of Chandler Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council has approved the city’s 2024-25 budget and the 2025-2034 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), effective on July 1.

The budget totals $1.63 billion for all operating and capital funds, according to a news release.

This includes a $752.6 million operating budget for department expenses, including equipment, technology and vehicle replacements, debt service for municipal bonds, and budget contingencies and financial reserves.

The budget will also include $876.5 million in capital improvements, which will provide $238.9 million in appropriation and $637.6 million for capital projects.

The City Council will vote to adopt the final property tax levy as part of their June 27 meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to the release.

Highlights of the budget

  • Maintains a low annual cost of services among Valley cities for water, wastewater, waste, property and sales tax.
  • Reduces the city property tax rate for the 9th consecutive year, pending City Council final approval.
  • Maintains the paid-off status of Chandler’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System pension obligation.
  • It will invest millions in infrastructure projects to support streets, parks, public safety and other infrastructure and sustainability projects.

The services provided to Chandler residents are financed through the General Fund, including police and fire services, libraries, maintenance of city streets, parks and other infrastructures.

More information is online.

