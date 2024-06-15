PHOENIX — Old Town Scottsdale sushi and karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go is closing its doors Sunday after 17 years.

The restaurant said in a social media post on Thursday that its lease was coming to an end and the property would be developed soon.

“We want to thank everyone that has made Geisha a 17-yr success serving sushi and singing karaoke in Old Town Scottsdale,” the restaurant said.

“To all our staff past and present that have been the family of Geisha, we can not thank you enough for being part of the history here.”

Geisha A Go Go is located at Scottsdale Road and Sixth Avenue in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

The restaurant serves different types of sushi and had specialty rooms for karaoke.

Plans for the space weren’t immediately known.

