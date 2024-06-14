Northbound Interstate 17 closed north of Phoenix for vehicle fire

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash closed the freeway at milepost 261 near Cordes Lakes at 3:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

#PHD – New Fire: BLM units are responding to a fire near I-17, mile marker 261. #AZFire https://t.co/9Dt2h8WB5F — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) June 14, 2024

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

No other information was available.

