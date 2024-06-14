Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 closed north of Phoenix for vehicle fire

Jun 14, 2024, 4:13 PM

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024. (ADOT ...

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash closed the freeway at milepost 261 near Cordes Lakes at 3:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

No other information was available.

