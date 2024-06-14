Close
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jun 14, 2024, 3:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

...

Executive director of the Arizona Police Association reacts to DOJ investigation findings

Executive director of the Arizona Police Association reacts to DOJ investigation findings on The Mike Broomhead Show. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

