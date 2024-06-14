PHOENIX — A man was shot while driving on an East Valley freeway during rush hour Friday morning, and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on the westbound US 60 between Power and Higley roads in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“The injured motorist stopped his vehicle on the gravel shoulder and called 911 to report the incident,” Raul Garcia, a DPS spokesman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, DPS said.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, DPS said, but no other details about the incident were released.

The emergency response temporarily blocked the right lane of US 60, impeding rush-hour traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.

