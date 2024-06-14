Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

AG Mayes to give Q&A after documentary on global water conspiracy in Scottsdale

Jun 14, 2024, 12:17 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Arizona's attorney general will take public inquiries after a documentary on a global conspiracy to hijack the world's food and water supplies at 7 p.m. Friday. "The Grab" is a documentary about a global conspiracy to hoard the world's food and water supply. (Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures) Journalist Nathan Halverson, right, has spoken about water issues with Mayes. (Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures) Their connection paved the way for Friday's Q&A. (Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures) Gabriela Cowperthwaite, director of "The Grab," is most famous for her 2013 documentary "Blackfish." (Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures)

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will answer questions following the screening of a documentary about a global water conspiracy on Friday night in Scottsdale.

Mayes will hold a Q&A after the 7 p.m. showing of “The Grab” at the Harkins Shea 14 theaters, which is near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. The documentary follows several journalists as they uncover wide-reaching global efforts to hijack the world’s food and water resources.

Tickets to the Q&A screening are available now at Harkins.com and at the theater box office.

Joining Mayes during the post-film screening discussion will be Democratic state Rep. Stacey Travers and Sarah Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy.

Why AG Mayes is speaking at Harkins Theater in Scottsdale

Mayes cares deeply about the film’s subjects, according to Richie Taylor, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

RELATED STORIES

“Mayes is interested in the topics of the documentary, particularly the focus on megafarm corporations draining water resources from land in rural Arizona while our state’s groundwater supplies dwindle due to lack of regulation and lack of action from the Legislature to address this issue,” Taylor told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The documentary features reporters who uncovered the worldwide conspiracy. One of them has discussed these issues at length with Mayes.

“Mayes did an interview with one of the people chronicled in the documentary, Nathan Halverson of the Center for Investigative Reporting, on the topics the documentary covers,” Taylor said.

That connection paved the way for Friday’s event.

“Mayes has stayed in touch with the reporter and agreed to do the Q&A as the film is debuting here in Phoenix,” Taylor said.

Documentary reflects water issues in Arizona

The subjects in the documentary reflect issues that have long simmered in Arizona’s farmlands. Foreign companies from countries like Saudi Arabia will buy land, drill water and farm alfalfa, a famously water-intensive crop. Then they’ll ship the crops back to their homelands.

These large corporate farms in western and southeastern Arizona have come under criticism. Detractors say they use large amounts of water as the southwestern U.S. experiences a severe drought.

In fact, some neighbors of these farms have said the megafarms use so much water that neighboring wells run dry.

“Mayes has led the fight against on this issue since taking office last year,” Taylor said.

Mayes announced that drill permits had been revoked for a Saudi Arabia-owned farm in La Paz County in April 2023. The two deep-water wells had initially been approved for Fondomonte Arizona LLC.

Mayes called the well approvals “unconscionable” when announcing their cancellations.

“It’s time to wake up and protect Arizona’s most precious natural resource — water,” Mayes said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A transfer team member moves a patient in a wheelchair into the new Valleywise Health Medical Cente...

Kevin Stone

Long-awaited Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix welcomes 1st patients

The long-awaited new Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix is now open after welcoming its first patients on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Authorities are seen responding to a shooting on US 60 in Mesa on Friday, June 14, 2024, in an Ariz...

KTAR.com

Suspect in custody after morning rush-hour shooting on East Valley freeway

A man was shot while driving on an East Valley freeway during rush hour Friday morning, and the suspect is in custody.

2 hours ago

2 budget-friendly communities coming to Valley this summer...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 budget-conscious rental communities coming to metro Phoenix

Two budget-friendly communities called Streamliner 67th and Streamliner 16th are set to open this summer, officials said on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Crews place concrete girder on a new Valley freeway ramp. Multiple metro Phoenix freeway projects a...

Kevin Stone

Sky Harbor Airport access limited during busy weekend for Valley freeway construction

Construction on State Route 143 near the Phoenix airport is among multiple projects Valley drivers should have on their radar this weekend.

4 hours ago

Ryan So Scottsdale PD died Thursday night...

Serena O'Sullivan

Detective with Scottsdale Police Department dies after being injured in line of duty

Detective Ryan So with the Scottsdale Police Department died Thursday night after succumbing to "duty-related injuries," authorities said.

6 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Terry Goddard on Hobbs investigation, policing in Phoenix

Terry Goddard, this week's guest on AZ Political Podcast, discusses the Hobbs "pay for play" investigation, policing in Phoenix and more.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

AG Mayes to give Q&A after documentary on global water conspiracy in Scottsdale