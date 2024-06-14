PHOENIX — Access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be limited as part of a busy weekend for metro Phoenix freeway projects, authorities said.

The construction on State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) is among multiple restrictions Valley drivers should have on their radar, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s weekend freeway travel advisory for June 14-17.

All southbound lanes of SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, while the northbound lanes will be closed from I-10 to University Drive.

To reach Sky Harbor, westbound I-10 traffic can use the entrances at 24th Street or Buckeye Road. Eastbound Loop 202 drivers can use the 44th Street entrance to bypass the closure.

🚧 Loop 101 (Pima) northbound closed between Shea Blvd and Pima/Princess Dr.

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 SR 143 northbound closed between I-10 and University Dr. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/pguUP0wcuS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2024

In addition, the following ramps will be closed as ADOT gets ready to open a new ramp from westbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 on Monday:

Both ramps from Loop 202 to southbound SR 143, 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143, 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Southbound SR 143 on-ramps at McDowell Road, Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive, 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound SR 143 on-ramp at 48th Street, 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard, 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues

The work is part of the $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

In related construction, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from 48th Street to Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, and westbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from Broadway Road to 40th Street.

On top of that, westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be narrowed to two lanes in Tempe from Priest Drive to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street will also be closed.

Scottsdale drivers should watch for significant freeway closure

Meanwhile, a 4-mile stretch of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be off-limits due to lighting installation for a widening project. The northbound lanes will be closed from Shea Boulevard to Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, including northbound Scottsdale Road.

ADOT has some good news about the project, too. The agency plans to reopen the ramp from Shea Boulevard to northbound Loop 101, which has been closed since April for reconstruction, by 5 a.m. Monday.

What else should drivers know about metro Phoenix freeway projects?

Traffic will be restricted by three other metro Phoenix freeway projects this weekend, including two in the East Valley.

In Mesa, US 60 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions at Greenfield Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

In Tempe, southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway traffic will be limited to the three left lanes from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Southern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work. The ramps from University Drive and Broadway Road to southbound Loop 101 will also be closed.

And finally, the ramp from Loop 303 to southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., for a pavement improvement project. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive will also be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

All times are subject to change. Roadways could reopen ahead of schedule as work is completed.

