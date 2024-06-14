PHOENIX — A detective with the Scottsdale Police Department died Thursday night, authorities said.

Ryan So was injured in a “critical incident” near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

The Scottsdale Fire Department transported So to a hospital, where he later died, according to Scottsdale Assistant Police Chief Rich Slavin.

“He is survived by his wife and three children,” Slavin said. “As part of the East Valley critical response team, the Mesa Police Department will be conducting this investigation.”

No details about how So was injured were released. However, Scottsdale police described his injuries as “duty-related.”

So, a Navy veteran, had nine years of service with the Scottsdale Police Department, Slavin said.

He was a member of the department’s Special Assignments Unit.

Slavin asked the community to keep So’s family in their prayers.

There are no ongoing threats to the community, police said.

