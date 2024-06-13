PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was temporarily closed in Buckeye for a crash on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The freeway closed at Miller Road around 4:30 p.m. and reopened at 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A Ford F-150 rolled over during the crash, causing the truck to catch fire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The driver of the truck is out of the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were not affected.

No other information was available.

