Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at Phoenix apartment complex

Jun 13, 2024, 4:30 PM

A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment com...

A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment complex on June 13, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:45 p.m. and found the child breathing on her own, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the girl’s parents performed CPR prior to the firefighters’ arrival. It is unknown how long the girl was underwater.

RELATED STORIES

The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Law enforcement leaders and politicians were quick to react Thursday. (KTAR News Photo/Heidi Hommel...

Danny Shapiro

Law enforcement leaders, politicians react to DOJ findings into Phoenix Police Department

Law enforcement leaders and politicians were quick to react Thursday after the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Phoenix Police Department found patterns of egregious civil rights violations.

39 minutes ago

phoenix city council...

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council members criticize DOJ for no Spanish version of police investigation findings

The Phoenix City Council wrote to the Department of Justice on Thursday, requesting that it provides a Spanish version of the investigation of the city and the Phoenix Police Department.

1 hour ago

This image of an officer apparently choking a man was included in the DOJ's report on its civil rig...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what DOJ found during civil rights investigation into Phoenix Police Department

Here's what the Department of Justice found during its yearslong investigation into civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Do Phoenix Police officers do an excellent job? Mike Broomhead thinks so

Do Phoenix Police officers do an excellent job? Mike Broomhead thinks so

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why reform is needed on Arizona highways- by the numbers #commentary

Jim Sharpe breaks down the numbers to explains why the Arizona State Troopers Association is fighting for reform on state highways in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

3-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at Phoenix apartment complex