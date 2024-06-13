PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:45 p.m. and found the child breathing on her own, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the girl’s parents performed CPR prior to the firefighters’ arrival. It is unknown how long the girl was underwater.

The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

