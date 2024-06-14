PHOENIX — This week, as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs faces an investigation by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, my guest on the AZ Political Podcast is Terry Goddard — who served two terms as our state’s attorney general.

Although Mr. Goddard doesn’t have inside info on the investigation of Hobbs, he does talk about how even just the appearance of impropriety essentially forced Mayes’ hand. And we discuss his investigations of public officials when he was AG — something that he says is never easy.

Then, as a former mayor of Phoenix, Goddard gives us insight on how policing has changed in the city of Phoenix — and shares his strong feelings about potential DOJ federal oversight of the Phoenix Police Department.

We also tackle a subject that Mr. Goddard knows can be a bit “dry” (his pun) — but is incredibly important to Arizona’s future: water. Serving as president of the Central Arizona Project, he has a lot of insight into the distribution of Colorado River water among Western states as well as our state’s other water resources.

