Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ready to renew your US passport? You can now apply online

Jun 13, 2024, 3:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s an easier way to renew your passport — online.

The State Department has opened a trial run allowing a limited number of people to apply for their updated travel documents with a few clicks. You can’t just start anytime — windows will open at midday Eastern time each day and then close once the system has reached its daily limit.

The department says it’s taking it slow so it can monitor how the system is working. There are also a series of requirements to meet to be able to apply online, including:

— You’re 25 or older.

— You’re renewing a passport issued between 2009 and 2015.

— You aren’t changing any personal information.

— You won’t travel overseas for at least eight weeks after you apply.

There are plenty of other criteria on the State Department’s travel website, where you have to create an account to renew online. Expedited service still has to be done by mail.

It comes after travelers faced massive wait times to renew their documents amid a backlog blamed on lingering pandemic effects like staffing shortages and a pause in online processing last year that flooded the agency with applications.

Current processing time for a routine passport renewal is six to eight weeks.

United States News

Associated Press

You don’t think corn dogs are haute cuisine? These chefs, using alligator sausage, beg to differ.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stefani De Palma, an award-winning chef and head of the a team vying to represent the Americas in a French culinary competition in January, knew she wanted her team’s work to feature flavors of her native California. The challenge at the Bocuse d’Or Americas competition this week in New Orleans was […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Attorney charged in voting machine tampering case announces run for Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney charged in connection with an effort to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in Michigan after the 2020 election said Thursday that he’s running for the state’s high court. Republican Matthew DePerno, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on the social platform X. “After […]

52 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Do Phoenix Police officers do an excellent job? Mike Broomhead thinks so

Do Phoenix Police officers do an excellent job? Mike Broomhead thinks so

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina judges consider if lawsuit claiming right to ‘fair’ elections can continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges deciding whether a redistricting lawsuit claiming a state constitutional right to “fair” elections can go to trial questioned Thursday their ability to scrutinize district boundaries that way or to define what “fair” means. A panel of three trial judges listened to arguments on a motion by Republican legislative […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why reform is needed on Arizona highways- by the numbers #commentary

Jim Sharpe breaks down the numbers to explains why the Arizona State Troopers Association is fighting for reform on state highways in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary.

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Ready to renew your US passport? You can now apply online