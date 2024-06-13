Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DOJ investigation of Phoenix Police Department finds patterns of civil rights violations

Jun 13, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke is seen in a screenshot providing findings of the De...

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke provided findings of the Department of Justice's investigation into civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department during a virtual press conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A yearslong U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the Phoenix Police Department found patterns of egregious civil rights violations, officials announced Thursday.

The DOJ found that the department regularly used excessive force, unlawfully detained people experiencing homelessness, targeted minorities, violated rights of protesters and discriminated against people with behavioral health disabilities, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke said during a livestreamed press conference.

It’s the first time the DOJ found a pattern of police discrimination against people experiencing homelessness, Clarke said, and the second time where Native Americans were targeted.

As far as consequences, Clarke said the DOJ will negotiate with city officials to determine what actions will be taken. She said a consent decree is the vehicle usually used in such cases to advance police reform.

RELATED STORIES

City officials have said they intend to fight against a consent decree, arguing it would create restrictions that impede ongoing reform efforts.

“Just a few moments ago, at the same time as the public, the city of Phoenix received the federal government’s findings report,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “The City Council will meet this month — in executive session on June 25 — to receive legal advice, better understand the report, and discuss next steps. I will carefully and thoroughly review the findings before making further comment.”

When did DOJ investigation of Phoenix Police begin?

The DOJ first announced it would launch the investigation in August 2021. The city created a website to keep the public informed about the probe, including details about reform measures.

Clarke said the investigation covered 2016-22 and included data from 2023 and 2024. She commended the department’s ongoing reform efforts under interim Chief Michael Sullivan but said more needs to be done.

“We are committed to fair and equitable policing in this police department and we work very, very hard to make sure that occurs every single day,” Sullivan told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

