Murder suspect killed, 2 police officers wounded in shootout at New Jersey hotel

Jun 13, 2024, 10:10 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A shootout at a New Jersey hotel ended with a murder suspect dead and two police officers wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday at a complex in Woodbridge that houses the Raritan Hotel and the Royal Albert’s Palace Banquet Hall, the state Attorney General’s Office said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was staying at the hotel. He was being sought by New York City police in connection with a killing in the city last week.

A Woodbridge officer and a New York City officer were wounded and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. One of the officers was shot in the foot, while the other was struck in the back. Their names and further information about them have not been released.

Further detail about the shooting were expected to be released later Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office said.

