Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

DOJ expected to release findings from investigation into Phoenix Police Department

Jun 12, 2024, 7:55 PM

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation...

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation into civil rights allegations against the Phoenix Police Department, KTAR News learned. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation into civil rights allegations against the Phoenix Police Department, KTAR News has learned.

The DOJ began its investigation of the Phoenix Police Department and the city over potential civil rights violations and abuses of power in August 2021.

After nearly three years and thousands of documents and videos the findings and review of the department’s practices will be known.

RELATED STORIES

The investigation reviewed the department’s use-of-force practices, patterns of retaliation over activity protected under the First Amendment and discrimination against people with disabilities or who are homeless.

As of August 2023, the city of Phoenix said they have turned over thousands of police bodycam videos and documents to the DOJ. In a press release, the city said it provided more than 80,000 documents and 20,000 body-worn camera videos.

In an effort to make overall improvements, the 2024 Crime Reduction Plan lays out the following five goals for measuring performance:

  • Reduce violent crimes by 5% and property crimes by 8%.
  • Increase apprehensions for the sale and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine by 3%.
  • Reduce juvenile violent crime rates by 5%.
  • Increase the use of technology to assist with lowering crime, including drones, license plate readers and gun-shot detection equipment.
  • Reduce fatality and serious injury collisions by 5%.

In December, the department completed revisions to its use-of-force policy.

KTAR News 92.3 will have the latest information throughout the day on Thursday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week. (AP Photo...

KTAR.com

Multiple 5-figure-winning lottery tickets, including $50,000 Powerball slip, sold in Arizona

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week, including a $50,000 Powerball slip.

3 hours ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 06: Arizona republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake looks on as former U...

Associated Press

Kari Lake loses appeals court challenge for 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race

Republican Kari Lake has lost an Arizona appeals court challenge arguing that thousands of Phoenix-area mail ballot signatures were not properly verified when she lost the 2022 governor election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

5 hours ago

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona ...

KTAR.com

US 60 closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to Rose Fire

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

6 hours ago

Jill Biden will be coming to Phoenix on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Jill Biden coming to Phoenix on Saturday for outreach event aimed at older voters

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Phoenix on Saturday for an event that will look to appeal to older voters.

6 hours ago

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday...

KTAR.com

Over 50 people displaced after fire destroys 5 mobile homes in Phoenix

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according PFD.

7 hours ago

Here at KTAR, we celebrate teachers even when school's out...

Serena O'Sullivan

Cave Creek teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for June

The KTAR newsroom will celebrate teachers even when school is out. This June, a Cave Creek teacher won the Tribute to a Teacher reward.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

DOJ expected to release findings from investigation into Phoenix Police Department