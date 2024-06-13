PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation into civil rights allegations against the Phoenix Police Department, KTAR News has learned.

The DOJ began its investigation of the Phoenix Police Department and the city over potential civil rights violations and abuses of power in August 2021.

After nearly three years and thousands of documents and videos the findings and review of the department’s practices will be known.

The investigation reviewed the department’s use-of-force practices, patterns of retaliation over activity protected under the First Amendment and discrimination against people with disabilities or who are homeless.

As of August 2023, the city of Phoenix said they have turned over thousands of police bodycam videos and documents to the DOJ. In a press release, the city said it provided more than 80,000 documents and 20,000 body-worn camera videos.

In an effort to make overall improvements, the 2024 Crime Reduction Plan lays out the following five goals for measuring performance:

Reduce violent crimes by 5% and property crimes by 8%.

Increase apprehensions for the sale and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine by 3%.

Reduce juvenile violent crime rates by 5%.

Increase the use of technology to assist with lowering crime, including drones, license plate readers and gun-shot detection equipment.

Reduce fatality and serious injury collisions by 5%.

In December, the department completed revisions to its use-of-force policy.

KTAR News 92.3 will have the latest information throughout the day on Thursday.

