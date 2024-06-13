New Raising Cane’s set to open in Peoria this month

PHOENIX – Raising Cane’s, a popular restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers, is opening a new location in Peoria on June 18.

Located near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road, the new Peoria restaurant is Raising Cane’s 33rd location in the Valley and its 41st in Arizona. The new location is open from 9 to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Peoria location features double drive-thru lanes and a large outdoor dining area. Inside, the dining room showcases local graphics and memorabilia that pay homage to the Peoria community.

“We continue to spread our ‘ONE LOVE’ across Phoenix with the opening of our Peoria Raising Cane’s,” Regional Leader of Restaurants Sara Roth said in a news release. “We are proud to serve Peoria our craveable Chicken Finger meals!”

To celebrate opening day, the new Raising Cane’s location will host different activities for the community:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with winners selected at 8:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 customers who purchase a Box Combo (free Box Combo card valid on their return visit).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m.

Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders and mascot, Big Red; the Arizona Rattlers mascot; and a DJ to entertain the crowd.

A snow cone truck to keep customers cool.

A check presentation to Happy Acres Children’s Home.

The doors will officially open at 9 a.m. on June 18.

